SouthState (NASDAQ:SSB) Rating Reiterated by DA Davidson

SouthState (NASDAQ:SSB – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by research analysts at DA Davidson in a note issued to investors on Monday, PriceTargets.com reports. DA Davidson also issued estimates for SouthState’s Q4 2023 earnings at $1.47 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $6.66 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $6.48 EPS.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on SSB. StockNews.com began coverage on SouthState in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Stephens started coverage on SouthState in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $78.00 price target on the stock. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on SouthState from $72.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 15th. Finally, Raymond James downgraded shares of SouthState from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $84.00.

SouthState stock opened at $79.50 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $79.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $73.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.44 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. SouthState has a 12-month low of $59.51 and a 12-month high of $87.77.

SouthState (NASDAQ:SSB – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The bank reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by ($0.01). SouthState had a return on equity of 10.38% and a net margin of 24.84%. The company had revenue of $573.36 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $429.70 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.89 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that SouthState will post 6.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Greg A. Lapointe sold 2,600 shares of SouthState stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.82, for a total transaction of $197,132.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 21,076 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,597,982.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other SouthState news, Director G Ruffner Page, Jr. purchased 2,633 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $68.93 per share, for a total transaction of $181,492.69. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 76,811 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,294,582.23. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Greg A. Lapointe sold 2,600 shares of SouthState stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.82, for a total value of $197,132.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 21,076 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,597,982.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.26% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of SSB. Oakworth Capital Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SouthState during the second quarter worth $25,000. Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in SouthState by 324.0% during the 2nd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 424 shares of the bank’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 324 shares in the last quarter. Godsey & Gibb Inc. raised its stake in shares of SouthState by 400.0% in the 2nd quarter. Godsey & Gibb Inc. now owns 600 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 480 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of SouthState by 37.4% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 591 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new position in shares of SouthState during the first quarter worth about $54,000. 88.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SouthState Corporation operates as the bank holding company for SouthState Bank, National Association that provides a range of banking services and products to individuals and companies. It offers checking accounts, savings deposits, interest-bearing transaction accounts, certificates of deposits, money market accounts, and other time deposits.

