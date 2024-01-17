SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JNK) Shares Acquired by Nwam LLC

Nwam LLC grew its stake in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JNK – Free Report) by 4.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,496 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 586 shares during the period. Nwam LLC’s holdings in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF were worth $1,220,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its holdings in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF by 79,492.5% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 341,345,051 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $31,413,985,000 after acquiring an additional 340,916,185 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF by 16.3% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,695,731 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $807,138,000 after acquiring an additional 1,216,011 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF by 105.0% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,440,132 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $500,655,000 after acquiring an additional 2,785,988 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF by 4.5% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 5,038,786 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $516,476,000 after buying an additional 219,094 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF by 42.9% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,754,572 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $437,563,000 after buying an additional 1,428,280 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:JNK opened at $94.48 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $93.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $91.74. SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $87.79 and a twelve month high of $95.59.

SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF Profile

SPDR Barclays High Yield Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Barclays Capital High Yield Bond ETF, seeks to provide investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital High Yield Very Liquid Index (the Index). The Index includes publicly issued United States dollar denominated, non-investment grade, fixed-rate, taxable corporate bonds that have a remaining maturity of at least one year, regardless of optionality, are rated high-yield using the middle rating of Moody’s, S&P, and Fitch, respectively, and have $600 million or more of outstanding face value.

