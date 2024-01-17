SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG) is Verus Capital Partners LLC’s 7th Largest Position

Verus Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG – Free Report) by 27.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 309,069 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 66,528 shares during the quarter. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF comprises approximately 2.5% of Verus Capital Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Verus Capital Partners LLC owned about 0.10% of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF worth $18,322,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SPYG. Ballast Inc. increased its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 3.2% in the second quarter. Ballast Inc. now owns 5,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $321,000 after buying an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 0.7% in the second quarter. Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC now owns 26,566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,621,000 after buying an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. Channel Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 4.0% in the second quarter. Channel Wealth LLC now owns 4,608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $281,000 after buying an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. JDM Financial Group LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 0.3% in the second quarter. JDM Financial Group LLC now owns 68,354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,170,000 after buying an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. Finally, River Street Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 1.6% in the second quarter. River Street Advisors LLC now owns 11,833 shares of the company’s stock valued at $722,000 after buying an additional 191 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF stock traded down $0.83 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $64.71. 272,500 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,801,069. The company has a market capitalization of $19.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.70 and a beta of 1.05. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $63.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $61.77. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $50.98 and a 1 year high of $65.85.

SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Growth ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index tracks the performance of exchange traded the equity securities. The SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF matches the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Growth Index (the Index).

