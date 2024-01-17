SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG) Shares Sold by Retirement Income Solutions Inc

Retirement Income Solutions Inc decreased its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG – Free Report) by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 53,555 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,275 shares during the quarter. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF comprises approximately 0.9% of Retirement Income Solutions Inc’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Retirement Income Solutions Inc’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $3,175,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in SPYG. Wallington Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 11.3% in the 2nd quarter. Wallington Asset Management LLC now owns 9,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $574,000 after buying an additional 955 shares in the last quarter. Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter. Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 10,942 shares of the company’s stock worth $668,000 after buying an additional 748 shares in the last quarter. DAGCO Inc. acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $297,000. Accurate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $246,000. Finally, SkyOak Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 22.6% in the 2nd quarter. SkyOak Wealth LLC now owns 34,556 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,108,000 after buying an additional 6,372 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF Trading Down 0.6 %

SPYG stock traded down $0.42 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $65.12. The stock had a trading volume of 706,463 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,843,036. The company has a market capitalization of $19.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.70 and a beta of 1.05. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $63.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $61.77. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $50.98 and a 1-year high of $65.85.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF Profile

SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Growth ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index tracks the performance of exchange traded the equity securities. The SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF matches the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Growth Index (the Index).

