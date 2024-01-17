SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYG) Shares Sold by Investors Research Corp

Investors Research Corp cut its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYG – Free Report) by 4.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 30,938 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,504 shares during the period. SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF makes up 0.6% of Investors Research Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Investors Research Corp owned approximately 0.12% of SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF worth $2,139,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in MDYG. New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC now owns 6,766 shares of the company’s stock worth $485,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares during the period. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF by 34.1% in the second quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 14,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,010,000 after buying an additional 3,587 shares in the last quarter. Signet Financial Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Signet Financial Management LLC now owns 169,643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,155,000 after buying an additional 2,471 shares during the period. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new position in SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $60,000. Finally, Portside Wealth Group LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Portside Wealth Group LLC now owns 35,599 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,460,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA MDYG traded down $0.50 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $73.89. The stock had a trading volume of 43,419 shares, compared to its average volume of 117,046. The company has a market capitalization of $1.92 billion, a PE ratio of 12.21 and a beta of 1.09. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $72.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $71.42. SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF has a twelve month low of $64.17 and a twelve month high of $76.72.

SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF Profile

SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Growth ETF, before expenses, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Mid Cap 400 Growth Index. The S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization growth sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics based on: sales growth; earnings change to price, and momentum.

