SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYV) Shares Sold by Centerpoint Advisors LLC

Centerpoint Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYV – Free Report) by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,828 shares of the company’s stock after selling 154 shares during the quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF were worth $277,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SLYV. Kades & Cheifetz LLC boosted its position in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Kades & Cheifetz LLC now owns 63,612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,910,000 after purchasing an additional 1,825 shares during the period. Melone Private Wealth LLC boosted its position in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 8.9% during the 2nd quarter. Melone Private Wealth LLC now owns 87,881 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,784,000 after acquiring an additional 7,203 shares during the period. Oakwell Private Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Oakwell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 20,213 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,560,000 after acquiring an additional 643 shares during the period. New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC now owns 38,707 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,988,000 after acquiring an additional 1,628 shares during the period. Finally, Goelzer Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Goelzer Investment Management Inc. now owns 795,249 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,385,000 after acquiring an additional 11,794 shares during the period.

Get SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF alerts:

SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF Stock Performance

Shares of SLYV stock opened at $78.57 on Wednesday. SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF has a 1 year low of $66.47 and a 1 year high of $86.96. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $78.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $76.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.91 billion, a PE ratio of 10.21 and a beta of 1.18.

About SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF, formerly SPDR Dow Jones Small Cap Value ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index, which tracks the performance of small capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities exhibiting value characteristics.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.