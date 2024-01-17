SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY) Shares Bought by Paulson Wealth Management Inc.

Paulson Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY – Free Report) by 12.1% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,971 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 428 shares during the quarter. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust comprises about 0.6% of Paulson Wealth Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Paulson Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust were worth $1,813,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of MDY. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 242.1% in the second quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 65 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 462.5% during the 3rd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 90 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust during the 3rd quarter worth about $46,000. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust during the 2nd quarter worth about $52,000. Finally, RFP Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust during the 2nd quarter worth about $65,000.

MDY opened at $494.84 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $484.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $474.46. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust has a 12-month low of $424.22 and a 12-month high of $513.98. The firm has a market cap of $19.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.00 and a beta of 1.12.

About SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF is an exchange traded fund. SPDR MidCap 400 Trust focuses to correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The S&P MidCap 400 covers over 7% of the United States equities market, and is part of a series of S&P the United States indices. The index also includes companies, which should have four consecutive quarters of positive as-reported earnings, excluding discontinued operations and extraordinary items.

