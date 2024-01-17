Special Opportunities Fund, Inc. (SPE) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.10 on January 31st

Special Opportunities Fund, Inc. (NYSE:SPE – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, January 3rd, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 22nd will be given a dividend of 0.0954 per share by the closed-end fund on Wednesday, January 31st. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 19th.
Special Opportunities Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 2.7% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.
Special Opportunities Fund Trading Down 0.3 %
Special Opportunities Fund stock opened at $12.01 on Wednesday. Special Opportunities Fund has a 12-month low of $10.26 and a 12-month high of $12.12. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.29.
Special Opportunities Fund, Inc is a close-ended balanced fund of funds launched and managed by Bulldog Investors, LLC. It invests in close-ended funds investing in public equity and fixed income markets. The fund employs a combination of value, opportunistic and special situations strategies to make its investments.
