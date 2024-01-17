Standard Mercantile Acquisition (TSE:SMA) Share Price Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $0.53

Standard Mercantile Acquisition Corp. (TSE:SMA – Get Free Report) (NYSE:SMT) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$0.53 and traded as low as C$0.25. Standard Mercantile Acquisition shares last traded at C$0.25, with a volume of 123,500 shares.

Standard Mercantile Acquisition Price Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.83 million, a PE ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 0.49. The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$0.23 and its 200 day moving average price is C$0.52.

Standard Mercantile Acquisition Company Profile

Standard Mercantile Acquisition Corp. does not have signification operations. Previously, it was engaged in funding a portfolio of first ranking mortgages that generated returns. The company was formerly known as Trez Capital Senior Mortgage Investment Corporation and changed its name to Standard Mercantile Acquisition Corp.

Featured Articles

