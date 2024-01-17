Star Group, L.P. (SGU) To Go Ex-Dividend on January 19th

Star Group, L.P. (NYSE:SGU – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, January 11th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Monday, January 22nd will be paid a dividend of 0.1625 per share by the pipeline company on Wednesday, January 31st. This represents a $0.65 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 19th.

Star Group has increased its dividend payment by an average of 7.0% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 11 years.

Get Star Group alerts:

Star Group Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of SGU stock opened at $11.99 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The stock has a market cap of $426.72 million, a P/E ratio of 22.62 and a beta of 0.49. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.25. Star Group has a 1 year low of $10.98 and a 1 year high of $15.22.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Star Group ( NYSE:SGU Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 6th. The pipeline company reported ($0.55) EPS for the quarter. Star Group had a net margin of 1.64% and a return on equity of 11.31%. The firm had revenue of $266.94 million for the quarter.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on SGU. StockNews.com upgraded Star Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 8th. TheStreet raised Star Group from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, December 8th.

Read Our Latest Analysis on SGU

Institutional Trading of Star Group

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Star Group by 29,929.7% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 641,735 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $7,733,000 after purchasing an additional 639,598 shares during the period. Bandera Partners LLC grew its stake in Star Group by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Bandera Partners LLC now owns 3,465,117 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $38,463,000 after buying an additional 151,002 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in Star Group by 604.4% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 89,645 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,080,000 after buying an additional 76,918 shares in the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL purchased a new position in Star Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $735,000. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new position in Star Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $444,000. 33.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Star Group

(Get Free Report)

Star Group, L.P., together with its subsidiaries, provides home heating oil and propane products and services to residential and commercial customers in the United States. It offers gasoline and diesel fuel; and installs, maintain, and repairs heating and air conditioning equipment. As of September 30, 2023, the company served approximately 402,200 full service residential and commercial home heating oil and propane customers and 52,400 customers on a delivery only basis.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Star Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Star Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.