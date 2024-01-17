State Street Co. (NYSE:STT) Shares Purchased by McAdam LLC

McAdam LLC raised its position in shares of State Street Co. (NYSE:STT – Free Report) by 3.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,594 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 221 shares during the period. McAdam LLC’s holdings in State Street were worth $442,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in State Street by 13.8% during the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,058 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $138,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. Lorne Steinberg Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in State Street by 23.9% during the 3rd quarter. Lorne Steinberg Wealth Management Inc. now owns 38,775 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,596,000 after purchasing an additional 7,485 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in State Street by 7.4% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 54,176 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $3,628,000 after purchasing an additional 3,714 shares during the period. Private Management Group Inc. acquired a new position in State Street during the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,022,000. Finally, Choate Investment Advisors boosted its stake in State Street by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Choate Investment Advisors now owns 6,146 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $412,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares during the period. 89.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

State Street Stock Down 0.8 %

State Street stock opened at $75.87 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.51. The firm has a market cap of $23.41 billion, a PE ratio of 11.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.54. State Street Co. has a twelve month low of $62.78 and a twelve month high of $94.74. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $74.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $70.79.

State Street Announces Dividend

State Street ( NYSE:STT Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The asset manager reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.79 by ($0.54). The business had revenue of $2.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.92 billion. State Street had a return on equity of 12.19% and a net margin of 14.07%. The business’s revenue was down 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.82 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that State Street Co. will post 7.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 12th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 2nd were given a $0.69 dividend. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 29th. State Street’s dividend payout ratio is 40.29%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of State Street from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 1st. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of State Street in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of State Street from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $69.00 to $92.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of State Street from $70.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. Finally, Bank of America reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and issued a $81.00 price target on shares of State Street in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, State Street currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $79.62.

About State Street

State Street Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of financial products and services to institutional investors worldwide. The company offers investment servicing products and services, including custody, accounting, regulatory reporting, investor, and performance and analytics; middle office products, such as IBOR, transaction management, loans, cash, derivatives and collateral, record keeping, and client reporting and investment analytics; foreign exchange, and brokerage and other trading services; securities finance and enhanced custody products; deposit and short-term investment facilities; loans and lease financing; investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing; performance, risk, and compliance analytics; and financial data management to support institutional investors.

