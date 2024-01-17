Status 24 Hour Trading Volume Reaches $5.39 Million (SNT)

Status (SNT) traded down 1.7% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on January 17th. In the last week, Status has traded 7.6% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Status token can now be bought for approximately $0.0403 or 0.00000095 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Status has a total market capitalization of $156.04 million and approximately $5.39 million worth of Status was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.29 or 0.00005427 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.00 or 0.00018918 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded up 15.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.27 or 0.00012465 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42,286.79 or 1.00000462 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.94 or 0.00011673 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded 12% lower against the dollar and now trades at $106.20 or 0.00251141 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0322 or 0.00000076 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000687 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.77 or 0.00004187 BTC.

Status Profile

Status (CRYPTO:SNT) is a token. Its genesis date was June 19th, 2017. Status’ total supply is 6,804,870,175 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,869,616,220 tokens. The Reddit community for Status is https://reddit.com/r/statusim and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Status is status.im. Status’ official Twitter account is @ethstatus and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Status Token Trading

