Stellus Capital Investment Co. (NYSE:SCM) Plans $0.13 Monthly Dividend

Stellus Capital Investment Co. (NYSE:SCM – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, January 15th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 31st will be given a dividend of 0.133 per share by the investment management company on Thursday, February 15th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 12.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 30th.
Stellus Capital Investment has raised its dividend by an average of 13.6% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 2 years. Stellus Capital Investment has a payout ratio of 98.8% meaning its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings tumble. Equities research analysts expect Stellus Capital Investment to earn $1.81 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.60 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 88.4%.
Stellus Capital Investment Trading Down 0.8 %
NYSE:SCM opened at $12.93 on Wednesday. Stellus Capital Investment has a fifty-two week low of $12.19 and a fifty-two week high of $16.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 0.16 and a quick ratio of 0.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $312.00 million, a PE ratio of 25.86 and a beta of 1.20. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.57.
Institutional Trading of Stellus Capital Investment
Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCM. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Stellus Capital Investment during the 1st quarter valued at $163,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Stellus Capital Investment by 47.5% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 27,279 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $379,000 after acquiring an additional 8,784 shares during the period. UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of Stellus Capital Investment by 261.5% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,948 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 2,856 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Stellus Capital Investment by 184.3% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 32,573 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $363,000 after buying an additional 21,116 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG acquired a new position in Stellus Capital Investment during the third quarter worth about $787,000. 14.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. B. Riley lowered Stellus Capital Investment from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $13.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 8th. StockNews.com lowered Stellus Capital Investment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 9th.
About Stellus Capital Investment
Stellus Capital Investment Corporation is a business development company specializing in investments in private middle-market companies. It invests through first lien, second lien, unitranche, and mezzanine debt financing, often with a corresponding equity investment. The fund prefers to invest in US and Canada.
