Stellus Capital Investment Co. (NYSE:SCM) Plans $0.13 Monthly Dividend

Stellus Capital Investment Co. (NYSE:SCM – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, January 15th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 31st will be given a dividend of 0.133 per share by the investment management company on Thursday, February 15th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 12.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 30th.

Stellus Capital Investment has raised its dividend by an average of 13.6% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 2 years. Stellus Capital Investment has a payout ratio of 98.8% meaning its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings tumble. Equities research analysts expect Stellus Capital Investment to earn $1.81 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.60 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 88.4%.

NYSE:SCM opened at $12.93 on Wednesday. Stellus Capital Investment has a fifty-two week low of $12.19 and a fifty-two week high of $16.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 0.16 and a quick ratio of 0.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $312.00 million, a PE ratio of 25.86 and a beta of 1.20. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.57.

Stellus Capital Investment ( NYSE:SCM Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The investment management company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.02. Stellus Capital Investment had a return on equity of 13.35% and a net margin of 9.91%. The business had revenue of $27.17 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.24 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Stellus Capital Investment will post 1.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCM. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Stellus Capital Investment during the 1st quarter valued at $163,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Stellus Capital Investment by 47.5% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 27,279 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $379,000 after acquiring an additional 8,784 shares during the period. UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of Stellus Capital Investment by 261.5% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,948 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 2,856 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Stellus Capital Investment by 184.3% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 32,573 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $363,000 after buying an additional 21,116 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG acquired a new position in Stellus Capital Investment during the third quarter worth about $787,000. 14.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. B. Riley lowered Stellus Capital Investment from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $13.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 8th. StockNews.com lowered Stellus Capital Investment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 9th.

Stellus Capital Investment Corporation is a business development company specializing in investments in private middle-market companies. It invests through first lien, second lien, unitranche, and mezzanine debt financing, often with a corresponding equity investment. The fund prefers to invest in US and Canada.

