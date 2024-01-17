Stephens Reiterates Overweight Rating for Pinnacle Financial Partners (NASDAQ:PNFP)

Pinnacle Financial Partners (NASDAQ:PNFP – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by stock analysts at Stephens in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $108.00 price target on the financial services provider’s stock. Stephens’ price target indicates a potential upside of 30.34% from the stock’s current price.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners from $75.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners from $82.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $71.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners in a research note on Friday, December 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $86.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $88.14.

PNFP opened at $82.86 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.69 and a beta of 1.14. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $79.80 and its 200-day moving average is $71.29. Pinnacle Financial Partners has a 52-week low of $43.31 and a 52-week high of $90.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Pinnacle Financial Partners (NASDAQ:PNFP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 16th. The financial services provider reported $1.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $396.34 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $416.97 million. Pinnacle Financial Partners had a net margin of 23.30% and a return on equity of 10.10%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.76 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Pinnacle Financial Partners will post 6.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Pinnacle Financial Partners news, CFO Harold R. Carpenter sold 2,431 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.72, for a total transaction of $213,247.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 45,716 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,010,207.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Chairman Robert A. Mccabe, Jr. sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.79, for a total transaction of $8,279,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 202,071 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,729,458.09. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Harold R. Carpenter sold 2,431 shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.72, for a total transaction of $213,247.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 45,716 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,010,207.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 104,431 shares of company stock worth $8,654,067 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 2.15% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners by 102.7% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,870,441 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $125,394,000 after acquiring an additional 947,704 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners in the fourth quarter worth $61,723,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners in the second quarter worth $33,832,000. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners by 17.4% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,471,580 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $191,492,000 after buying an additional 514,970 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its position in Pinnacle Financial Partners by 210.0% during the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 531,717 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,122,000 after buying an additional 360,187 shares during the period. 82.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as the bank holding company for Pinnacle Bank that provides various banking products and services to individuals, businesses, and professional entities in the United States. The company accepts various deposits, including savings, noninterest-bearing and interest-bearing checking, money market, and certificate of deposit accounts.

