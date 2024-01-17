StepStone Group LP (NASDAQ:STEP) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of StepStone Group LP (NASDAQ:STEP – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the five analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $26.90.

Several research firms have weighed in on STEP. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on StepStone Group from $5.00 to $5.50 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. TheStreet upgraded StepStone Group from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, November 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on StepStone Group from $29.00 to $28.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of STEP. Pinebridge Investments L.P. purchased a new stake in StepStone Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Keebeck Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in StepStone Group by 126.8% in the second quarter. Keebeck Wealth Management LLC now owns 31,694 shares of the company’s stock worth $786,000 after purchasing an additional 17,720 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB purchased a new stake in StepStone Group in the third quarter worth $257,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in StepStone Group in the third quarter worth $550,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in StepStone Group in the second quarter worth $637,000. 55.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

StepStone Group stock opened at $31.85 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $28.58 and a 200 day moving average of $28.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.69 and a beta of 1.27. StepStone Group has a 12-month low of $19.83 and a 12-month high of $32.49.

StepStone Group (NASDAQ:STEP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $149.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $152.54 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.33 EPS. StepStone Group’s revenue for the quarter was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that StepStone Group will post 1.02 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 30th were given a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 29th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.64%. StepStone Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 75.68%.

StepStone Group Company Profile

StepStone Group LP. is an investment firm specializing in direct, fund of funds, secondary direct, and secondary indirect investments. For direct investment, it seeks to invest in venture debt, incubation, mezzanine, distressed/vulture, seed/startup, early venture, mid venture, late venture, emerging growth, later stage, turnaround, growth capital, industry consolidation, recapitalization, private equity and buyout investments in mature and middle market companies.

