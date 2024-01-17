StepStone Group LP (NASDAQ:STEP) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of StepStone Group LP (NASDAQ:STEP – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the five analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $26.90.
Several research firms have weighed in on STEP. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on StepStone Group from $5.00 to $5.50 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. TheStreet upgraded StepStone Group from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, November 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on StepStone Group from $29.00 to $28.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd.
Get Our Latest Research Report on STEP
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
StepStone Group Trading Down 0.6 %
StepStone Group stock opened at $31.85 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $28.58 and a 200 day moving average of $28.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.69 and a beta of 1.27. StepStone Group has a 12-month low of $19.83 and a 12-month high of $32.49.
StepStone Group (NASDAQ:STEP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $149.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $152.54 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.33 EPS. StepStone Group’s revenue for the quarter was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that StepStone Group will post 1.02 EPS for the current year.
StepStone Group Announces Dividend
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 30th were given a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 29th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.64%. StepStone Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 75.68%.
StepStone Group Company Profile
StepStone Group LP. is an investment firm specializing in direct, fund of funds, secondary direct, and secondary indirect investments. For direct investment, it seeks to invest in venture debt, incubation, mezzanine, distressed/vulture, seed/startup, early venture, mid venture, late venture, emerging growth, later stage, turnaround, growth capital, industry consolidation, recapitalization, private equity and buyout investments in mature and middle market companies.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than StepStone Group
- What is the S&P 500 and How It is Distinct from Other Indexes
- Time to buy these 3 healthcare companies that raised revenue guidance?
- How to Invest in Communication Stocks
- Affirm’s pullback, short squeeze potential present a second chance
- How to Invest in Small Cap Stocks
- 3 high-yielding, small banks to buy on the dip
Receive News & Ratings for StepStone Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for StepStone Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.