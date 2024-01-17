StockNews.com Begins Coverage on AstroNova (NASDAQ:ALOT)

Research analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of AstroNova (NASDAQ:ALOT – Get Free Report) in a report released on Monday. The brokerage set a “strong-buy” rating on the business services provider’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet raised AstroNova from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 6th.

NASDAQ ALOT opened at $16.86 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $125.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.32 and a beta of 0.63. AstroNova has a 12 month low of $11.63 and a 12 month high of $18.35. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $15.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 2.28 and a quick ratio of 0.89.

AstroNova (NASDAQ:ALOT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 6th. The business services provider reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $37.55 million during the quarter. AstroNova had a return on equity of 7.10% and a net margin of 2.26%.

Institutional Trading of AstroNova

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Juniper Investment Company LLC increased its stake in shares of AstroNova by 14.3% in the second quarter. Juniper Investment Company LLC now owns 535,203 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $7,760,000 after acquiring an additional 66,952 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of AstroNova by 3.9% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 346,401 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,330,000 after buying an additional 13,111 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of AstroNova by 0.6% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 543,927 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $8,251,000 after buying an additional 3,388 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of AstroNova by 36.6% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 12,019 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $175,000 after buying an additional 3,219 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of AstroNova by 15.9% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 18,889 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $287,000 after buying an additional 2,589 shares during the last quarter. 44.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About AstroNova

AstroNova, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes specialty printers, and data acquisition and analysis systems in the United States, Europe, Asia, Canada, Central and South America, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Product Identification (PI) and Test & Measurement (T&M).

