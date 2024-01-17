StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Hudson Global (NASDAQ:HSON)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Hudson Global (NASDAQ:HSON – Free Report) in a research report released on Sunday. The brokerage issued a strong-buy rating on the business services provider’s stock.
Hudson Global Stock Performance
HSON opened at $15.25 on Friday. Hudson Global has a one year low of $14.66 and a one year high of $27.10. The business’s fifty day moving average is $15.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.55. The company has a market cap of $43.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.77, a PEG ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 0.62.
Hudson Global (NASDAQ:HSON – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The business services provider reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by ($0.49). The business had revenue of $39.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $45.49 million. Hudson Global had a net margin of 0.89% and a return on equity of 7.75%. On average, analysts predict that Hudson Global will post 1.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Hudson Global
About Hudson Global
Hudson Global, Inc provides talent solutions for mid-to-large-cap multinational companies and government agencies under the Hudson RPO brand in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, and Europe. It offers recruitment process outsourcing (RPO) services, such as recruitment outsourcing, project-based outsourcing, contingent workforce solutions, and recruitment consulting for clients' permanent staff hires; and RPO contracting services, including outsourced professional contract staffing and managed services.
