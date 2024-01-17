StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Hudson Global (NASDAQ:HSON)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Hudson Global (NASDAQ:HSON – Free Report) in a research report released on Sunday. The brokerage issued a strong-buy rating on the business services provider’s stock.

Hudson Global Stock Performance

HSON opened at $15.25 on Friday. Hudson Global has a one year low of $14.66 and a one year high of $27.10. The business’s fifty day moving average is $15.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.55. The company has a market cap of $43.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.77, a PEG ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 0.62.

Hudson Global (NASDAQ:HSON – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The business services provider reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by ($0.49). The business had revenue of $39.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $45.49 million. Hudson Global had a net margin of 0.89% and a return on equity of 7.75%. On average, analysts predict that Hudson Global will post 1.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Hudson Global

About Hudson Global

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Hudson Global in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. UBS Group AG boosted its position in Hudson Global by 241.4% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,502 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 1,062 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in Hudson Global by 42.3% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,261 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $134,000 after buying an additional 1,861 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in Hudson Global by 8.3% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,929 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $404,000 after buying an additional 757 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in Hudson Global in the 2nd quarter valued at $539,000. 48.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

(Get Free Report)

Hudson Global, Inc provides talent solutions for mid-to-large-cap multinational companies and government agencies under the Hudson RPO brand in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, and Europe. It offers recruitment process outsourcing (RPO) services, such as recruitment outsourcing, project-based outsourcing, contingent workforce solutions, and recruitment consulting for clients' permanent staff hires; and RPO contracting services, including outsourced professional contract staffing and managed services.

