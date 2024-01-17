StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on ContraFect (NASDAQ:CFRX)

Research analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of ContraFect (NASDAQ:CFRX – Get Free Report) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

ContraFect Trading Down 28.0 %

NASDAQ:CFRX opened at $0.05 on Monday. ContraFect has a twelve month low of $0.04 and a twelve month high of $13.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $535,000.00, a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.00 and a beta of 0.29. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.53.

ContraFect (NASDAQ:CFRX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 14th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.50) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.66) by $0.16. On average, analysts predict that ContraFect will post -3.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CFRX. Virtu Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of ContraFect by 48.9% during the 4th quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 271,242 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 89,069 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new stake in ContraFect in the 3rd quarter valued at $39,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of ContraFect during the 1st quarter worth about $41,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in ContraFect by 277.2% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 477,900 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 351,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Armistice Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of ContraFect by 752.1% in the third quarter. Armistice Capital LLC now owns 475,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $271,000 after acquiring an additional 419,258 shares during the last quarter. 7.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ContraFect Corporation, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, discovers and develops therapeutic protein and antibody products for the treatment of life-threatening and drug-resistant infectious diseases in the United States. Its lead program includes Exebacase, a lysin, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of staphylococcus aureus.

