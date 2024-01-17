StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on ContraFect (NASDAQ:CFRX)

Research analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of ContraFect (NASDAQ:CFRX – Get Free Report) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.
ContraFect Trading Down 28.0 %
NASDAQ:CFRX opened at $0.05 on Monday. ContraFect has a twelve month low of $0.04 and a twelve month high of $13.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $535,000.00, a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.00 and a beta of 0.29. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.53.
ContraFect (NASDAQ:CFRX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 14th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.50) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.66) by $0.16. On average, analysts predict that ContraFect will post -3.44 earnings per share for the current year.
ContraFect Corporation, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, discovers and develops therapeutic protein and antibody products for the treatment of life-threatening and drug-resistant infectious diseases in the United States. Its lead program includes Exebacase, a lysin, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of staphylococcus aureus.
