StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Sangamo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SGMO)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Sangamo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SGMO – Free Report) in a report released on Saturday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

SGMO has been the subject of a number of other research reports. HC Wainwright lowered their price target on Sangamo Therapeutics from $5.00 to $3.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 6th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a sector perform rating and set a $2.00 price target (down previously from $6.00) on shares of Sangamo Therapeutics in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Truist Financial reissued a hold rating on shares of Sangamo Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reissued an equal weight rating and set a $1.00 price target on shares of Sangamo Therapeutics in a report on Monday, November 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Sangamo Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $4.68.

Sangamo Therapeutics Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ SGMO opened at $0.47 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $82.88 million, a PE ratio of -0.32 and a beta of 1.03. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $0.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.75. Sangamo Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $0.29 and a fifty-two week high of $3.73.

Sangamo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SGMO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.34) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.33) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $9.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.17 million. Sangamo Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 123.88% and a negative return on equity of 61.40%. On average, equities analysts expect that Sangamo Therapeutics will post -0.82 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SGMO. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Sangamo Therapeutics by 12.7% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 23,897 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $192,000 after buying an additional 2,684 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Sangamo Therapeutics by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 443,190 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,576,000 after buying an additional 4,035 shares during the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Sangamo Therapeutics by 25.4% in the 1st quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 14,419 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $84,000 after buying an additional 2,919 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Sangamo Therapeutics by 33.9% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 59,668 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $347,000 after buying an additional 15,097 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Sangamo Therapeutics by 27.6% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,840,893 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $16,506,000 after buying an additional 614,426 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 59.81% of the company’s stock.

Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage genomic medicine company, focuses on translating science into medicines that transform the lives of patients and families afflicted with serious diseases in the United States. The company's clinical-stage product candidates are ST-920, a gene therapy product candidate, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical study for the treatment of Fabry disease; TX200, a chimeric antigen receptor engineered regulatory T cell (CAR-Treg) therapy product candidate that is in Phase 1/2 clinical study for the prevention of immune-mediated rejection in HLA-A2 mismatched kidney transplantation; SB-525, a gene therapy product candidate, which is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of moderately severe to severe hemophilia A; BIVV003, a zinc finger nuclease gene-edited cell therapy product candidate that is in Phase 1/2 PRECIZN-1 clinical study for the treatment of sickle cell disease.

