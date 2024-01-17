StockNews.com Lowers International Paper (NYSE:IP) to Hold

StockNews.com lowered shares of International Paper (NYSE:IP – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Sunday morning.

IP has been the topic of several other reports. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on International Paper from $33.00 to $32.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on International Paper from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $37.22.

Get International Paper alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on IP

International Paper Stock Performance

Shares of IP opened at $37.31 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $35.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $34.69. International Paper has a 52 week low of $29.00 and a 52 week high of $41.89. The stock has a market cap of $12.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.42 and a beta of 1.03.

International Paper (NYSE:IP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The basic materials company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.05. International Paper had a return on equity of 10.79% and a net margin of 1.31%. The firm had revenue of $4.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.81 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.01 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that International Paper will post 2.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

International Paper Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.4625 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 21st. This represents a $1.85 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.96%. International Paper’s payout ratio is 250.00%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On International Paper

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Manchester Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of International Paper in the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of International Paper in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of International Paper in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in International Paper by 2,281.8% in the 3rd quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 786 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 753 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its stake in International Paper by 60.3% in the 3rd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 885 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 333 shares in the last quarter. 80.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

International Paper Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

International Paper Company produces renewable fiber-based packaging and pulp products in North America, Latin America, Europe, and North Africa. It operates through Industrial Packaging and Global Cellulose Fibers segment. The company's Industrial Packaging segment manufactures containerboards, including linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium, and saturating kraft.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for International Paper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Paper and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.