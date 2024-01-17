STP (STPT) Trading Up 8.2% Over Last 7 Days

STP (STPT) traded down 0.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on January 17th. Over the last seven days, STP has traded 8.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. STP has a total market cap of $108.76 million and approximately $4.84 million worth of STP was traded on exchanges in the last day. One STP token can now be purchased for $0.0560 or 0.00000132 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.33 or 0.00005469 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.05 or 0.00018910 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded up 17.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.29 or 0.00012429 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $42,556.55 or 0.99965465 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $4.94 or 0.00011597 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded 12.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $106.96 or 0.00251240 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0322 or 0.00000076 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000683 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.77 or 0.00004160 BTC.

STP Profile

STP (CRYPTO:STPT) is a token. Its genesis date was June 11th, 2019. STP’s total supply is 1,942,420,283 tokens. STP’s official message board is mirror.xyz/0xb9d761af53845d1f3c68f99c38f4db6fccfb66a1. STP’s official Twitter account is @stp_network. The official website for STP is stp.network.

STP Token Trading

