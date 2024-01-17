Strategic Point Investment Advisors LLC Buys 5,877 Shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF)

Strategic Point Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF – Free Report) by 2.4% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 254,387 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,877 shares during the quarter. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF accounts for about 5.0% of Strategic Point Investment Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. Strategic Point Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $23,299,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 8.6% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 39,656,153 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,830,784,000 after acquiring an additional 3,141,257 shares during the last quarter. Portside Wealth Group LLC purchased a new position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $264,082,000. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $218,373,000. CI Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $147,818,000. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 100.4% in the 2nd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 6,218 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $601,000 after purchasing an additional 1,449,901 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.63% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IEF stock traded down $0.28 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $95.17. The company had a trading volume of 4,463,619 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,572,214. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $94.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $93.64. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $88.86 and a 52-week high of $100.80.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 15th were paid a $0.2816 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $3.38 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.55%.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of the United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities between seven and ten years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S.

