Strategic Point Investment Advisors LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF (NASDAQ:VYMI)

Strategic Point Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF (NASDAQ:VYMI – Free Report) by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 234,290 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,800 shares during the period. Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF comprises about 3.1% of Strategic Point Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Strategic Point Investment Advisors LLC owned about 0.23% of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF worth $14,500,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF by 242.5% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,042,878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,519,000 after acquiring an additional 738,345 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF by 21.9% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,804,334 shares of the company’s stock valued at $226,624,000 after acquiring an additional 684,660 shares in the last quarter. MCIA Inc raised its stake in shares of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF by 132.5% in the second quarter. MCIA Inc now owns 1,027,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,098,000 after acquiring an additional 585,641 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF by 29.0% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 960,882 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,728,000 after acquiring an additional 215,839 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Roble Belko & Company Inc raised its stake in shares of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF by 43,911.0% in the second quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc now owns 204,651 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,934,000 after acquiring an additional 204,186 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF Price Performance

Shares of VYMI traded down $0.77 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $64.20. 149,754 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 423,487. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $64.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $63.47. Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF has a twelve month low of $58.57 and a twelve month high of $66.74. The company has a market capitalization of $6.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.30 and a beta of 0.81.

Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF Announces Dividend

About Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 21st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 19th were given a dividend of $0.8644 per share. This represents a $3.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 18th.

The Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF (VYMI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high dividend yield equity. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of developed and emerging market firms (ex-US) that are expected to pay above average dividends over the next 12 months. VYMI was launched on Feb 25, 2016 and is managed by Vanguard.

