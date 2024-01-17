Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) Shares Bought by Berkshire Bank

Berkshire Bank lifted its holdings in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Free Report) by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,233 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the period. Berkshire Bank’s holdings in Stryker were worth $2,250,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Stryker by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,862,485 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $7,890,386,000 after purchasing an additional 1,188,957 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Stryker by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,393,817 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $4,402,083,000 after purchasing an additional 340,114 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Stryker by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,135,106 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,865,989,000 after purchasing an additional 181,068 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Stryker by 21.7% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,978,782 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,461,753,000 after purchasing an additional 1,066,751 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its holdings in Stryker by 95,685.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 4,942,516 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,507,912,000 after purchasing an additional 4,937,356 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.24% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on SYK shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Stryker from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, December 4th. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Stryker from $289.00 to $297.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Stryker from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Stryker from $342.00 to $330.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Stryker from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $319.45.

Shares of NYSE:SYK opened at $314.29 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $119.40 billion, a PE ratio of 46.63, a P/E/G ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.92. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $294.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $285.67. Stryker Co. has a fifty-two week low of $248.80 and a fifty-two week high of $317.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The medical technology company reported $2.46 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.44 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $4.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.87 billion. Stryker had a net margin of 13.00% and a return on equity of 22.62%. Stryker’s quarterly revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.12 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Stryker Co. will post 10.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.80 per share. This is a boost from Stryker’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.02%. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.48%.

In other news, CAO William E. Berry, Jr. sold 573 shares of Stryker stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $292.28, for a total value of $167,476.44. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,909 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $850,242.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CAO William E. Berry, Jr. sold 573 shares of Stryker stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $292.28, for a total value of $167,476.44. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,909 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $850,242.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Srikant M. Datar sold 750 shares of Stryker stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $287.57, for a total transaction of $215,677.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,316 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,528,722.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 58,306 shares of company stock valued at $16,791,134. Company insiders own 5.90% of the company’s stock.

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. This segment also offers spinal implant products comprising cervical, thoracolumbar, and interbody systems that are used in spinal injury, deformity, and degenerative therapies.

