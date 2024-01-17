Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI) Stake Raised by Daiwa Securities Group Inc.

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its position in Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI – Free Report) by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,565,944 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 109,598 shares during the period. Sun Communities comprises about 2.2% of Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest position. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. owned approximately 2.06% of Sun Communities worth $303,653,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cohen & Steers Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Sun Communities by 40.8% during the 2nd quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 12,664,321 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,652,024,000 after acquiring an additional 3,668,076 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Sun Communities during the 4th quarter valued at about $315,323,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Sun Communities by 17.5% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,317,268 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $889,975,000 after acquiring an additional 939,057 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Sun Communities by 72.4% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,916,668 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $335,973,000 after acquiring an additional 805,125 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Sun Communities by 11.7% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,647,271 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $994,744,000 after acquiring an additional 591,348 shares during the last quarter. 94.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of SUI stock traded down $1.23 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $131.95. The stock had a trading volume of 156,358 shares, compared to its average volume of 620,084. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $129.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $124.67. The company has a quick ratio of 2.65, a current ratio of 2.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. Sun Communities, Inc. has a one year low of $102.74 and a one year high of $163.83. The firm has a market cap of $16.42 billion, a PE ratio of 72.49, a P/E/G ratio of 6.13 and a beta of 0.81.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Investors of record on Friday, December 29th were given a dividend of $0.93 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $3.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.82%. Sun Communities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 203.28%.

SUI has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Barclays lowered their price objective on Sun Communities from $158.00 to $157.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 19th. Bank of America downgraded Sun Communities from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $148.00 to $128.00 in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. Evercore ISI increased their target price on Sun Communities from $128.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 27th. Compass Point decreased their target price on Sun Communities from $125.00 to $116.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Sun Communities in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $142.55.

In related news, CEO Baxter Underwood sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.99, for a total transaction of $257,980.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 66,896 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,628,915.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 2.06% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Established in 1975, Sun Communities, Inc became a publicly owned corporation in December 1993. The Company is a fully integrated REIT listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol: SUI. As of September 30, 2023, the Company owned, operated, or had an interest in a portfolio of 670 developed MH, RV and Marina properties comprising approximately 180,170 developed sites and approximately 48,030 wet slips and dry storage spaces in the U.S., the UK and Canada.

