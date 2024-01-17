Susquehanna Reaffirms Negative Rating for Spirit Airlines (NYSE:SAVE)

Spirit Airlines (NYSE:SAVE – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “negative” rating restated by analysts at Susquehanna in a report released on Wednesday, Marketbeat.com reports. They presently have a $5.00 price objective on the stock, down from their prior price objective of $15.00. Susquehanna’s target price indicates a potential downside of 36.87% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Spirit Airlines from $16.50 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.00.

Shares of SAVE stock opened at $7.92 on Wednesday. Spirit Airlines has a 12-month low of $5.80 and a 12-month high of $20.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $864.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.62 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $14.20 and a 200-day moving average of $15.60.

Spirit Airlines (NYSE:SAVE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported ($1.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.47) by $0.10. The company had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.26 billion. Spirit Airlines had a negative net margin of 9.84% and a negative return on equity of 13.33%. The firm’s revenue was down 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.03 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Spirit Airlines will post -3.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of Spirit Airlines by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 16,802 shares of the company’s stock worth $367,000 after purchasing an additional 536 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of Spirit Airlines by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 55,706 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,085,000 after purchasing an additional 738 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in shares of Spirit Airlines by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 32,307 shares of the company’s stock worth $629,000 after purchasing an additional 902 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Spirit Airlines by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 57,706 shares of the company’s stock worth $990,000 after purchasing an additional 1,037 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank grew its position in shares of Spirit Airlines by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 60,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $990,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. 65.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Spirit Airlines, Inc provides airline services. The company provides front seats, including wider seats with extra legroom, carry-on and checked baggage, assigned seats, travel insurance, and onboard beverages and snacks, as well as hotels, cars, vacation packages, and cruises services. It serves 92 destinations in 16 countries in the United States, Latin America, and the Caribbean.

