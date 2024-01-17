Synchronoss Technologies (NASDAQ:SNCR) vs. Semantix (NASDAQ:STIX) Head-To-Head Analysis

Synchronoss Technologies (NASDAQ:SNCR – Get Free Report) and Semantix (NASDAQ:STIX – Get Free Report) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, dividends, profitability, risk, earnings, valuation and institutional ownership.

Volatility and Risk

Synchronoss Technologies has a beta of 1.65, meaning that its stock price is 65% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Semantix has a beta of -0.5, meaning that its stock price is 150% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings for Synchronoss Technologies and Semantix, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Synchronoss Technologies 0 0 1 0 3.00 Semantix 0 1 0 0 2.00

Profitability

Synchronoss Technologies currently has a consensus price target of $27.00, suggesting a potential upside of 397.98%. Semantix has a consensus price target of $4.00, suggesting a potential upside of 488.24%. Given Semantix’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Semantix is more favorable than Synchronoss Technologies.

This table compares Synchronoss Technologies and Semantix’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Synchronoss Technologies -15.26% -12.92% -1.84% Semantix -69.49% -45.45% -26.98%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Synchronoss Technologies and Semantix’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Synchronoss Technologies $252.63 million 0.22 -$7.92 million ($4.68) -1.16 Semantix $264.23 million 0.20 -$63.61 million ($0.81) -0.84

Synchronoss Technologies has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Semantix. Synchronoss Technologies is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Semantix, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

40.3% of Synchronoss Technologies shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.9% of Semantix shares are owned by institutional investors. 6.9% of Synchronoss Technologies shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 35.5% of Semantix shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Synchronoss Technologies beats Semantix on 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Synchronoss Technologies

Synchronoss Technologies, Inc. provides cloud, messaging, digital, and network management solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company's product EngageX, offers personal cloud, which helps in backup, manage, and engage with content; multi-channel messaging, peer-to-peer communications, and application-to-person commerce solutions; and email solutions. Its OnboardingX offers backup, view, and restore content in operating systems and devices; streamlines the activation of new services and devices; and moves content between mobile devices. In addition, the company provides NetworkX, an integrated application suite that designs, procures, manages, and optimizes telecom network infrastructure. Further, it offers software development and customization services. The company markets and sells its services through direct sales force and strategic partners. Synchronoss Technologies, Inc. was incorporated in 2000 and is headquartered in Bridgewater, New Jersey.

About Semantix

Semantix, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides end-to-end proprietary Software as a Service (SaaS) data platform in Latin America and the United States. The company offers SDP, a multi-cloud SaaS data platform that provides data integration, data operations, machine learning operations, data governance, data sharing, and data visualization for financial institutions; healthcare plans operators, health insurance brokers, hospitals, clinics, and imaging and diagnostics facilities; and retailers. It also sells third-party software licenses to the finance, retail, telecommunications, healthcare, industrials, and other sectors. In addition, the company offers artificial intelligence and data analytics services, including consulting, cloud monitoring, data integration, data science, and data engineering. The company was founded in 2010 and is based in São Paulo, Brazil.

