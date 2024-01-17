Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV) to Post FY2023 Earnings of $4.21 Per Share, DA Davidson Forecasts

Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV – Free Report) – Stock analysts at DA Davidson issued their FY2023 earnings per share estimates for Synovus Financial in a research note issued on Monday, January 15th. DA Davidson analyst G. Tenner anticipates that the bank will post earnings per share of $4.21 for the year. DA Davidson currently has a “Buy” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Synovus Financial’s current full-year earnings is $4.26 per share. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Synovus Financial’s Q4 2023 earnings at $0.88 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $4.21 EPS.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Raymond James upgraded shares of Synovus Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $34.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Friday, January 5th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Synovus Financial from $38.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 15th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Synovus Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 27th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Synovus Financial from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded shares of Synovus Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $37.21.

Synovus Financial Stock Down 1.6 %

Shares of SNV opened at $35.45 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $5.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.06 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. Synovus Financial has a 12 month low of $24.40 and a 12 month high of $44.44. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $34.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $31.45.

Synovus Financial (NYSE:SNV – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The bank reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.84. Synovus Financial had a net margin of 20.14% and a return on equity of 17.48%. The business had revenue of $550.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $539.16 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.34 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 5.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Synovus Financial Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 21st were given a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 20th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.29%. Synovus Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 34.55%.

Insider Transactions at Synovus Financial

In related news, EVP Allan E. Kamensky sold 19,301 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.01, for a total value of $675,728.01. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 66,783 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,338,072.83. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Synovus Financial

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SNV. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Synovus Financial by 64.8% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 809 shares of the bank’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 318 shares in the last quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in Synovus Financial during the 3rd quarter worth about $33,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Synovus Financial by 138.0% during the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 1,095 shares of the bank’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 635 shares in the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Synovus Financial during the 3rd quarter worth about $48,000. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new stake in Synovus Financial during the 2nd quarter worth about $48,000. 79.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Synovus Financial

Synovus Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Synovus Bank that provides commercial and consumer banking products and services. It operates through four segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, Consumer Banking, and Financial Management Services. The company's commercial banking services include treasury and asset management, capital market, and institutional trust services, as well as commercial, financial, and real estate loans.

Further Reading

