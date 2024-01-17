Synovus Financial (NYSE:SNV) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by DA Davidson

Synovus Financial (NYSE:SNV – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by investment analysts at DA Davidson in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, PriceTargets.com reports. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Synovus Financial’s Q4 2023 earnings at $0.88 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $4.21 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $4.21 EPS.

SNV has been the subject of a number of other reports. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on shares of Synovus Financial from $37.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Stephens began coverage on shares of Synovus Financial in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James raised shares of Synovus Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $34.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Friday, January 5th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Synovus Financial from $30.00 to $29.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Synovus Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 27th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $37.21.

Shares of SNV opened at $35.45 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.06 and a beta of 1.42. Synovus Financial has a 12-month low of $24.40 and a 12-month high of $44.44. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $34.27 and a 200-day moving average price of $31.45.

Synovus Financial (NYSE:SNV – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The bank reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84. The firm had revenue of $550.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $539.16 million. Synovus Financial had a net margin of 20.14% and a return on equity of 17.48%. The business’s revenue was down 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.34 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Synovus Financial will post 4.26 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Allan E. Kamensky sold 19,301 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.01, for a total transaction of $675,728.01. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 66,783 shares in the company, valued at $2,338,072.83. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Synovus Financial by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,996,954 shares of the bank’s stock worth $562,536,000 after purchasing an additional 170,332 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Synovus Financial by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,098,433 shares of the bank’s stock worth $434,655,000 after purchasing an additional 228,708 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Synovus Financial by 10.0% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,702,534 shares of the bank’s stock worth $297,530,000 after purchasing an additional 977,155 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Synovus Financial by 15.7% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,937,880 shares of the bank’s stock worth $216,502,000 after purchasing an additional 941,244 shares during the period. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Synovus Financial by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 5,784,933 shares of the bank’s stock worth $174,994,000 after purchasing an additional 35,024 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.92% of the company’s stock.

Synovus Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Synovus Bank that provides commercial and consumer banking products and services. It operates through four segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, Consumer Banking, and Financial Management Services. The company's commercial banking services include treasury and asset management, capital market, and institutional trust services, as well as commercial, financial, and real estate loans.

