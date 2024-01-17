T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) Shares Purchased by Tower Bridge Advisors

Tower Bridge Advisors increased its position in shares of T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Free Report) by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 45,669 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 340 shares during the period. Tower Bridge Advisors’ holdings in T-Mobile US were worth $6,396,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of TMUS. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in T-Mobile US during the second quarter worth about $25,000. BluePath Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of T-Mobile US during the third quarter valued at about $26,000. PSI Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of T-Mobile US during the second quarter valued at about $28,000. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of T-Mobile US during the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC increased its position in shares of T-Mobile US by 936.4% during the second quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 228 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. 42.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of T-Mobile US from $173.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $168.00 price target on shares of T-Mobile US in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $200.00 price objective on shares of T-Mobile US in a research note on Tuesday, November 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of T-Mobile US from $191.00 to $194.00 in a research note on Monday, October 16th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of T-Mobile US in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $182.35.

In other news, insider Ulf Ewaldsson sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.02, for a total transaction of $2,880,400.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 36,727 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,289,422.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CAO Dara Bazzano sold 3,953 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.95, for a total value of $632,282.35. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 6,924 shares in the company, valued at $1,107,493.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Ulf Ewaldsson sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.02, for a total transaction of $2,880,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 36,727 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,289,422.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,162,222 shares of company stock valued at $186,462,891 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TMUS opened at $163.42 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $155.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $144.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $188.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.31 and a beta of 0.52. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a 1 year low of $124.92 and a 1 year high of $164.50.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The Wireless communications provider reported $1.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.75 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $19.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.35 billion. T-Mobile US had a net margin of 9.93% and a return on equity of 11.65%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 7.11 earnings per share for the current year.

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale and other services. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, tablets, home broadband routers, and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories; financing through equipment installment plans; leasing through JUMP! On Demand; and High Speed Internet services.

