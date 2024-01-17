Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM) Shares Bought by JLB & Associates Inc.

JLB & Associates Inc. increased its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM – Free Report) by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 37,396 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 370 shares during the quarter. JLB & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing were worth $3,250,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of TSM. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 30.0% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,381,845 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $144,071,000 after buying an additional 318,570 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation N.A. grew its stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 29.2% during the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 597 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. grew its stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 40.1% during the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 12,700 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,324,000 after purchasing an additional 3,638 shares during the period. Merit Financial Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 17.3% during the 1st quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 2,350 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $245,000 after purchasing an additional 346 shares during the period. Finally, Ergoteles LLC grew its stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 138.6% during the 1st quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 45,497 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,744,000 after purchasing an additional 26,426 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.51% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:TSM traded down $0.90 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $100.77. 4,552,137 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,967,028. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $100.14 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $95.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 2.15 and a quick ratio of 1.88. The stock has a market cap of $522.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.29, a P/E/G ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.10. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited has a fifty-two week low of $81.21 and a fifty-two week high of $110.69.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing ( NYSE:TSM Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The semiconductor company reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $17.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.90 billion. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a return on equity of 28.28% and a net margin of 41.42%. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s revenue was down 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.79 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited will post 5.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 11th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 19th will be given a $0.5415 dividend. This is an increase from Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. This represents a $2.17 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.15%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 18th. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s payout ratio is currently 27.52%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on TSM. Susquehanna dropped their price objective on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $135.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Monday, October 9th. Barclays began coverage on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $105.00 price objective on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 target price on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research report on Friday, October 20th. TD Cowen increased their target price on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 12th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $111.25.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, packages, tests, and sells integrated circuits and other semiconductor devices in Taiwan, China, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, the United States, and internationally. It provides complementary metal oxide silicon wafer fabrication processes to manufacture logic, mixed-signal, radio frequency, and embedded memory semiconductors.

