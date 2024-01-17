Tamarack Valley Energy Ltd (TSE:TVE) Announces $0.01 Monthly Dividend

Tamarack Valley Energy Ltd (TSE:TVE – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, January 16th, TickerTech reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.0125 per share on Thursday, February 15th. This represents a $0.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 30th.

Tamarack Valley Energy Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of TSE:TVE traded down C$0.01 during trading on Wednesday, reaching C$3.02. 336,441 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,849,522. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 59.64, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.87. Tamarack Valley Energy has a 12-month low of C$2.76 and a 12-month high of C$4.88. The firm has a market cap of C$1.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.92 and a beta of 2.42. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$3.33 and its 200 day moving average price is C$3.59.

Tamarack Valley Energy (TSE:TVE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported C$0.02 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.13 by C($0.11). The company had revenue of C$506.37 million for the quarter. Tamarack Valley Energy had a return on equity of 4.43% and a net margin of 6.30%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Tamarack Valley Energy will post 0.1450382 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on TVE shares. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Tamarack Valley Energy from C$4.50 to C$4.25 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 7th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Tamarack Valley Energy from C$5.50 to C$4.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 7th. CIBC lowered their price target on Tamarack Valley Energy from C$5.25 to C$4.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. ATB Capital lowered their price objective on Tamarack Valley Energy from C$7.00 to C$6.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on Tamarack Valley Energy from C$5.75 to C$5.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$5.23.

Insider Activity

In other Tamarack Valley Energy news, Senior Officer Steven Buytels purchased 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 18th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$3.07 per share, for a total transaction of C$153,550.00. In the last ninety days, insiders bought 104,165 shares of company stock worth $320,080. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Tamarack Valley Energy Company Profile

Tamarack Valley Energy Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the Western Canadian sedimentary basin. It primarily holds interests in Cardium light oil plays in Wilson Creek/Alder Flats/Pembina, and Garrington and Lochend areas in Alberta; Viking light oil resource plays in Redwater and Westlock in Alberta, as well as in the Consort area of southeast Alberta and Hoosier area of southwest Saskatchewan; Barons Sands light oil plays located in the Penny area of Southern Alberta; and heavy oil properties located in Hatton area of Saskatchewan.

Further Reading

