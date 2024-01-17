Tango Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TNGX) Sees Large Volume Increase

Tango Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNGX – Get Free Report) saw unusually-high trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 281,340 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 44% from the previous session’s volume of 504,606 shares.The stock last traded at $10.88 and had previously closed at $10.56.

Separately, B. Riley started coverage on shares of Tango Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, December 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $16.00 target price for the company.

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $9.04 and its 200-day moving average is $7.60. The company has a market capitalization of $1.12 billion, a PE ratio of -10.04 and a beta of 0.94.

Tango Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TNGX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.11. Tango Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 266.73% and a negative return on equity of 41.41%. The business had revenue of $10.73 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.05 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Tango Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.07 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Adam Crystal sold 7,507 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.39, for a total transaction of $62,983.73. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 81,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $681,687.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 6.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new position in Tango Therapeutics in the first quarter worth about $32,000. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP bought a new position in Tango Therapeutics in the second quarter worth about $50,000. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new position in shares of Tango Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Tango Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, HRT Financial LP bought a new position in shares of Tango Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at approximately $45,000. 78.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Tango Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers and develops drugs for the treatment of cancer. Its lead program is TNG908, a synthetic lethal small molecule inhibitor of protein arginine methyltransferase 5 that is being developed as a treatment for cancers with methylthioadenosine phosphorylase deletions.

