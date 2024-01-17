Tarena International (NASDAQ:TEDU) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Tarena International (NASDAQ:TEDU – Free Report) in a research report report published on Sunday morning. The firm issued a strong-buy rating on the business services provider’s stock.
Tarena International Stock Performance
Tarena International has a fifty-two week low of $0.75 and a fifty-two week high of $6.20. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $1.27 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.16 million, a PE ratio of -2.26 and a beta of -0.63.
About Tarena International
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Tarena International
- What is the FTSE 100 index?
- Time to buy these 3 healthcare companies that raised revenue guidance?
- How to Invest in Virtual Reality
- Affirm’s pullback, short squeeze potential present a second chance
- How to Read Stock Charts for Beginners
- 3 high-yielding, small banks to buy on the dip
Receive News & Ratings for Tarena International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tarena International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.