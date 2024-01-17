TBH Global Asset Management LLC Has $461,000 Holdings in Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FHLC)

TBH Global Asset Management LLC lessened its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FHLC – Free Report) by 31.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,604 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,529 shares during the quarter. TBH Global Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF were worth $461,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of FHLC. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF by 22.5% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,998,263 shares of the company’s stock worth $315,490,000 after purchasing an additional 916,754 shares in the last quarter. Lido Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 1,511,898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,936,000 after buying an additional 94,107 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its stake in Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF by 731.7% in the 4th quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 104,419 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,681,000 after buying an additional 91,864 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF by 97.9% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 176,342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,131,000 after buying an additional 87,231 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC boosted its stake in Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF by 327.7% in the 2nd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 111,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,046,000 after buying an additional 85,531 shares in the last quarter.

Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF Price Performance

Shares of FHLC stock opened at $65.99 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $62.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $62.32. The firm has a market cap of $3.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.70 and a beta of 0.72. Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF has a one year low of $57.32 and a one year high of $66.94.

About Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF

The Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF (FHLC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI US IMI 25\u002F50 Health Care index, a market-cap-weighted index of stocks in the broad US health care sector. FHLC was launched on Oct 21, 2013 and is managed by Fidelity.

