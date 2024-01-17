TBH Global Asset Management LLC Increases Holdings in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

TBH Global Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Free Report) by 65.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,039 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 1,603 shares during the quarter. TBH Global Asset Management LLC’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $630,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in UPS. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of United Parcel Service in the second quarter worth $25,000. IMA Wealth Inc. raised its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 100.0% in the second quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. now owns 142 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Pacific Center for Financial Services purchased a new position in shares of United Parcel Service in the first quarter worth $25,000. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in United Parcel Service during the first quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in United Parcel Service by 216.0% during the second quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 158 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.45% of the company’s stock.

United Parcel Service Trading Down 1.9 %

Shares of UPS stock opened at $155.33 on Wednesday. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 1 year low of $133.68 and a 1 year high of $197.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $154.23 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $161.70. The company has a market cap of $132.33 billion, a PE ratio of 15.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.05.

United Parcel Service Announces Dividend

United Parcel Service ( NYSE:UPS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The transportation company reported $1.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by $0.04. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 43.46% and a net margin of 9.19%. The business had revenue of $21.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.40 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.99 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 8.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 13th were issued a $1.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 10th. This represents a $6.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.17%. United Parcel Service’s payout ratio is 65.59%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

UPS has been the subject of a number of research reports. Raymond James upped their price objective on United Parcel Service from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Bank of America cut their price target on United Parcel Service from $177.00 to $167.00 in a report on Friday, September 29th. Susquehanna cut their price target on United Parcel Service from $173.00 to $160.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on United Parcel Service from $165.00 to $156.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 21st. Finally, HSBC began coverage on United Parcel Service in a research note on Friday, September 29th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $170.00 price objective for the company. Seventeen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, United Parcel Service currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $185.26.

About United Parcel Service

United Parcel Service, Inc, a package delivery company, provides transportation and delivery, distribution, contract logistics, ocean freight, airfreight, customs brokerage, and insurance services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

