TBH Global Asset Management LLC Lowers Position in BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MHD)

TBH Global Asset Management LLC cut its holdings in BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MHD – Free Report) by 15.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 28,901 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,428 shares during the quarter. TBH Global Asset Management LLC’s holdings in BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund were worth $298,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Karpus Management Inc. lifted its stake in BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund by 15.4% in the second quarter. Karpus Management Inc. now owns 4,020,799 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,762,000 after acquiring an additional 537,627 shares during the period. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund by 41.0% in the second quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC now owns 2,154,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,052,000 after acquiring an additional 626,659 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund by 6.2% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,087,848 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,109,000 after acquiring an additional 63,617 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund by 29.3% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 983,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,941,000 after acquiring an additional 222,922 shares during the period. Finally, Fiera Capital Corp lifted its stake in BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund by 15.8% in the second quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 767,137 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,922,000 after acquiring an additional 104,678 shares during the period.

BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund stock opened at $11.76 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.21. BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund, Inc. has a one year low of $9.92 and a one year high of $12.54.

BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund Announces Dividend

BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund Profile

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 15th were issued a $0.0525 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 14th. This represents a yield of 5.42%.

BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in investment grade municipal bonds that are exempt from federal income taxes.

