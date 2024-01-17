TBH Global Asset Management LLC Sells 6,568 Shares of iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU)

TBH Global Asset Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU – Free Report) by 36.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 11,335 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 6,568 shares during the quarter. TBH Global Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Gold Trust were worth $397,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of IAU. Providence Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust during the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Godsey & Gibb Inc. bought a new position in iShares Gold Trust in the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Financial Freedom LLC bought a new position in iShares Gold Trust in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Hibernia Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in iShares Gold Trust in the third quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. raised its position in iShares Gold Trust by 191.8% in the second quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 1,103 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 725 shares during the last quarter. 58.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

iShares Gold Trust Price Performance

Shares of IAU stock opened at $38.38 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $38.23 and a 200-day moving average of $37.11. iShares Gold Trust has a 1-year low of $34.31 and a 1-year high of $39.45.

About iShares Gold Trust

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

