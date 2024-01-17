TBH Global Asset Management LLC Takes $332,000 Position in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO)

TBH Global Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 6,943 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $332,000.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 467.8% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 421 shares in the last quarter. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC NC bought a new position in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. bought a new position in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc bought a new position in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Barclays PLC bought a new position in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $50,000.

Get Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF alerts:

Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF Price Performance

Shares of SCHO stock opened at $48.56 on Wednesday. Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF has a 12-month low of $47.65 and a 12-month high of $49.13. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $48.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $48.02.

Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF Company Profile

The Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (SCHO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of debt issued by the US Treasury, excluding STRIPS, with remaining maturity of 1-3 years. SCHO was launched on Aug 5, 2010 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.