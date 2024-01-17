TBH Global Asset Management LLC Trims Position in iShares High Yield Bond Factor ETF (BATS:HYDB)

TBH Global Asset Management LLC cut its position in shares of iShares High Yield Bond Factor ETF (BATS:HYDB – Free Report) by 12.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,469 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,581 shares during the quarter. TBH Global Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares High Yield Bond Factor ETF were worth $504,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in HYDB. Cook Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in iShares High Yield Bond Factor ETF in the third quarter worth $351,000. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. increased its position in iShares High Yield Bond Factor ETF by 7.3% during the third quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 182,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,002,000 after acquiring an additional 12,370 shares during the last quarter. Rovin Capital UT ADV increased its position in iShares High Yield Bond Factor ETF by 12.5% during the third quarter. Rovin Capital UT ADV now owns 20,313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $892,000 after acquiring an additional 2,254 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in iShares High Yield Bond Factor ETF by 16.4% during the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 12,442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $547,000 after acquiring an additional 1,755 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Armor Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in iShares High Yield Bond Factor ETF by 2.2% during the third quarter. Armor Investment Advisors LLC now owns 16,818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $739,000 after acquiring an additional 369 shares during the last quarter.

iShares High Yield Bond Factor ETF stock opened at $46.28 on Wednesday. iShares High Yield Bond Factor ETF has a one year low of $49.60 and a one year high of $51.73. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $45.65 and a 200 day moving average of $44.72.

The iShares High Yield Bond Factor ETF (HYDB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the BlackRock High Yield Defensive Bond index. The fund tracks a broad-maturity, multifactor index of high-yield bonds. The index selects and weights bonds based on default probability, default-adjusted spreads, and volatility.

