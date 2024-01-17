TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. Sells 464 Shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 0.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 63,290 shares of the company’s stock after selling 464 shares during the period. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF comprises 1.7% of TCI Wealth Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $13,443,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VTI. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 860,164.8% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 694,655,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,811,125,000 after acquiring an additional 694,574,437 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 40.1% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 18,562,729 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,088,998,000 after purchasing an additional 5,313,963 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 257.3% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,781,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,053,363,000 after purchasing an additional 3,443,500 shares during the period. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $435,417,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP raised its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 24.6% during the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 7,837,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,726,442,000 after purchasing an additional 1,546,611 shares during the period.

Shares of VTI stock opened at $236.02 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $332.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.80 and a beta of 1.02. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a one year low of $190.18 and a one year high of $238.74. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $230.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $222.60.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

