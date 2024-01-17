TD Cowen Downgrades Fisker (NYSE:FSR) to Market Perform

Fisker (NYSE:FSR – Get Free Report) was downgraded by equities research analysts at TD Cowen from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Briefing.com reports. They presently have a $1.00 price objective on the stock, down from their previous price objective of $11.00. TD Cowen’s target price indicates a potential upside of 3.50% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on FSR. Barclays dropped their price target on Fisker from $5.00 to $4.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on Fisker from $2.00 to $1.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 4th. Evercore ISI restated an “in-line” rating and set a $2.00 price target (down previously from $6.00) on shares of Fisker in a research note on Monday, December 4th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Fisker from $4.00 to $3.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on shares of Fisker in a report on Tuesday, September 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $8.00 price objective for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.22.

Fisker Stock Performance

NYSE:FSR opened at $0.97 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $338.71 million, a P/E ratio of -0.67 and a beta of 0.74. Fisker has a twelve month low of $0.92 and a twelve month high of $8.67. The company has a fifty day moving average of $1.85 and a 200-day moving average of $4.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.28.

Fisker (NYSE:FSR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 13th. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $71.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $143.10 million. Fisker had a negative net margin of 638.74% and a negative return on equity of 113.17%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 512757.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.47) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Fisker will post -1.12 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Fisker

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. RVW Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Fisker in the third quarter valued at about $36,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in Fisker by 420.3% in the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 8,138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 6,574 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in Fisker by 293.1% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 5,112 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its position in Fisker by 54.2% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 2,941 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in shares of Fisker by 473.9% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 8,763 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 7,236 shares during the period. 33.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Fisker Company Profile

Fisker Inc develops, manufactures, markets, leases, or sells electric vehicles. It operates through three segments: The White Space, The Value Segment, and The Conservative Premium segments. The company is also involved in asset-light automotive business. In addition, it offers fisker flexible platform agnostic design, a process that develops and designs electric vehicles in specific segment size.

