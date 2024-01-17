Teacher Retirement System of Texas Acquires 113,890 Shares of Owens Corning (NYSE:OC)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its holdings in shares of Owens Corning (NYSE:OC – Free Report) by 226.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 164,252 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 113,890 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas owned approximately 0.18% of Owens Corning worth $22,406,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in OC. Financial Management Professionals Inc. bought a new position in shares of Owens Corning in the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. bought a new position in shares of Owens Corning in the second quarter worth approximately $31,000. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in shares of Owens Corning by 78.1% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 244 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the period. Power Corp of Canada bought a new position in shares of Owens Corning in the first quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Compass Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Owens Corning in the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. 90.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Owens Corning Price Performance

Owens Corning stock opened at $147.97 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $13.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.40, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.50. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $141.08 and its 200 day moving average is $136.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. Owens Corning has a 52-week low of $86.34 and a 52-week high of $155.19.

Owens Corning Increases Dividend

Owens Corning ( NYSE:OC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The construction company reported $4.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.89 by $0.26. Owens Corning had a net margin of 12.31% and a return on equity of 25.59%. The company had revenue of $2.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.54 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.57 earnings per share. Owens Corning’s revenue was down 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Owens Corning will post 13.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 8th will be paid a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 5th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.62%. This is an increase from Owens Corning’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. Owens Corning’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.49%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on OC shares. Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of Owens Corning from $135.00 to $115.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Owens Corning from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Owens Corning from $168.00 to $155.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on shares of Owens Corning from $180.00 to $170.00 in a report on Thursday, October 12th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Owens Corning from $153.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $145.87.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director W Howard Morris sold 350 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.05, for a total value of $42,717.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 41,045 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,009,542.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.89% of the company’s stock.

Owens Corning Profile

Owens Corning engages in manufacture and sale of insulation, roofing, and fiberglass composite materials in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Composites, Insulation, and Roofing. The Composites segment manufactures, fabricates, and sells glass reinforcements in the form of fiber; and glass fiber products in the form of fabrics, non-wovens, and other specialized products.

