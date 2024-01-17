Teacher Retirement System of Texas Acquires 6,234 Shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its holdings in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Free Report) by 2.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 233,057 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 6,234 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in International Business Machines were worth $32,698,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in IBM. Perkins Coie Trust Co lifted its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Perkins Coie Trust Co now owns 21,220 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,977,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in International Business Machines by 19.8% during the second quarter. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC now owns 442 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 73 shares during the period. Mirador Capital Partners LP increased its position in International Business Machines by 1.5% during the third quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP now owns 5,094 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $715,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Sterling Investment Counsel LLC raised its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 4.4% in the third quarter. Sterling Investment Counsel LLC now owns 1,772 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $249,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the period. Finally, Sterneck Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Sterneck Capital Management LLC now owns 17,976 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,405,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. 56.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE IBM opened at $166.97 on Wednesday. International Business Machines Co. has a 52 week low of $120.55 and a 52 week high of $167.25. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $159.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $148.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11. The firm has a market cap of $152.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.14, a P/E/G ratio of 4.36 and a beta of 0.76.

International Business Machines ( NYSE:IBM Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The technology company reported $2.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.12 by $0.08. International Business Machines had a net margin of 11.32% and a return on equity of 38.51%. The firm had revenue of $14.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.73 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.81 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that International Business Machines Co. will post 9.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, December 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 10th were given a $1.66 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 9th. This represents a $6.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.98%. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio is presently 88.06%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on IBM. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $152.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. StockNews.com upgraded International Business Machines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $155.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 5th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on International Business Machines from $188.00 to $179.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of International Business Machines in a research note on Friday, January 5th. They set a “hold” rating and a $180.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $151.77.

International Business Machines Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through four business segments: Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing. The Software segment offers hybrid cloud platform and software solutions; software for business automation, AIOps and management, integration, and application servers; data and artificial intelligence solutions; and security software and services for threat, data, and identity.

