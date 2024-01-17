Teacher Retirement System of Texas Boosts Stake in The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its holdings in The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY – Free Report) by 14.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 124,216 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 15,853 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas owned 0.06% of Hershey worth $24,853,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc purchased a new stake in shares of Hershey in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hershey in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Hershey in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. boosted its stake in shares of Hershey by 121.3% in the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO purchased a new stake in shares of Hershey in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. 56.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have commented on HSY shares. TD Cowen downgraded Hershey from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $235.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Friday, October 27th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Hershey from $245.00 to $186.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 27th. Piper Sandler downgraded Hershey from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $240.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. Barclays decreased their target price on Hershey from $212.00 to $200.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, HSBC initiated coverage on Hershey in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $248.00 target price on the stock. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Hershey has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $238.95.

Insider Transactions at Hershey

In other news, CFO Steven E. Voskuil sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.55, for a total value of $285,825.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 34,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,538,913.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders sold 4,500 shares of company stock valued at $847,995 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Hershey Price Performance

HSY stock opened at $191.53 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $188.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $205.39. The Hershey Company has a 12-month low of $178.82 and a 12-month high of $276.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The company has a market cap of $39.17 billion, a PE ratio of 20.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.34.

Hershey (NYSE:HSY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported $2.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.47 by $0.13. Hershey had a return on equity of 54.74% and a net margin of 17.11%. The firm had revenue of $3.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.95 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.17 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that The Hershey Company will post 9.52 EPS for the current year.

Hershey Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 17th were given a $1.192 dividend. This represents a $4.77 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.49%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 16th. Hershey’s payout ratio is 51.46%.

Hershey Profile

The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of confectionery products and pantry items in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America Confectionery, North America Salty Snacks, and International. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products, including mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items comprising spreads, bars, snack bites, mixes, popcorn, and pretzels.

