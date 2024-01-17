Teacher Retirement System of Texas Boosts Stock Holdings in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE – Free Report) by 140.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 212,442 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 124,173 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Intercontinental Exchange were worth $23,373,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ICE. RB Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 3.2% during the first quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 4,044 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $534,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. United Bank lifted its position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 2.7% during the first quarter. United Bank now owns 15,988 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,112,000 after acquiring an additional 422 shares in the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 13.5% during the first quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,855 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $245,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 31.5% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 204,883 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,077,000 after acquiring an additional 49,081 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential PLC purchased a new stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange during the first quarter worth $1,679,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.91% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Intercontinental Exchange news, CFO Warren Gardiner sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.34, for a total value of $56,170.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 15,025 shares in the company, valued at $1,687,908.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Intercontinental Exchange news, CFO Warren Gardiner sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.34, for a total value of $56,170.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 15,025 shares in the company, valued at $1,687,908.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, President Benjamin Jackson sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.72, for a total transaction of $543,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 125,184 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,610,004.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 82,419 shares of company stock worth $10,110,657 over the last three months. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ICE has been the topic of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Intercontinental Exchange from $119.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 28th. Rosenblatt Securities decreased their price target on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $168.00 to $154.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $130.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 12th. Barclays raised shares of Intercontinental Exchange from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $120.00 to $148.00 in a report on Monday, January 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $134.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $137.33.

Intercontinental Exchange Stock Performance

Intercontinental Exchange stock opened at $126.03 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $119.28 and a 200-day moving average of $115.14. The firm has a market cap of $70.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.24, a P/E/G ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.99. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. has a 1-year low of $94.16 and a 1-year high of $129.16.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $2 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.01 billion. Intercontinental Exchange had a net margin of 25.17% and a return on equity of 13.06%. Sell-side analysts expect that Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. will post 5.6 EPS for the current year.

Intercontinental Exchange Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 14th were issued a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 13th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.33%. Intercontinental Exchange’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.98%.

Intercontinental Exchange Profile

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of market infrastructure, data services, and technology solutions for financial institutions, corporations, and government entities in the United States, the United Kingdom, the European Union, Singapore, India, Abu Dhabi, Israel, and Canada.

