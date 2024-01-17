Teacher Retirement System of Texas Buys 17,197 Shares of CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its stake in shares of CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX – Free Report) by 1.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,032,086 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 17,197 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas owned approximately 0.05% of CSX worth $31,737,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Capital World Investors boosted its holdings in CSX by 1.6% during the second quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 87,778,304 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,993,185,000 after purchasing an additional 1,380,031 shares in the last quarter. Soroban Capital Partners LP grew its position in CSX by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Soroban Capital Partners LP now owns 58,100,864 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,799,965,000 after acquiring an additional 470,000 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in CSX by 1.8% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 39,236,265 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,172,727,000 after acquiring an additional 690,267 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors lifted its holdings in shares of CSX by 181.1% during the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 31,241,274 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,065,128,000 after acquiring an additional 20,126,839 shares during the period. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of CSX by 101,926.4% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 23,323,241 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $722,554,000 after purchasing an additional 23,300,381 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.76% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on CSX. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of CSX in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Susquehanna upgraded shares of CSX from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Barclays decreased their price target on CSX from $40.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on CSX from $40.00 to $39.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on CSX from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, CSX has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $36.17.

Shares of CSX stock opened at $34.74 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $33.34 and a 200-day moving average of $32.05. CSX Co. has a one year low of $27.60 and a one year high of $35.09. The stock has a market cap of $68.65 billion, a PE ratio of 18.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.00.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The transportation company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.42. The company had revenue of $3.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.55 billion. CSX had a net margin of 26.16% and a return on equity of 31.28%. The firm’s revenue was down 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.52 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that CSX Co. will post 1.84 earnings per share for the current year.

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, minerals, automotive, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

