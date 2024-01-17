Teacher Retirement System of Texas Buys 29,853 Shares of Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Free Report) by 32.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 121,849 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock after purchasing an additional 29,853 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas owned about 0.05% of Pioneer Natural Resources worth $27,970,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of PXD. BluePath Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Fiduciary Alliance LLC bought a new position in Pioneer Natural Resources in the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Ancora Advisors LLC increased its position in Pioneer Natural Resources by 77.4% in the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 149 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. Solstein Capital LLC bought a new stake in Pioneer Natural Resources during the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, DecisionPoint Financial LLC acquired a new position in Pioneer Natural Resources during the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.72% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PXD has been the topic of several analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, October 16th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Pioneer Natural Resources from $230.00 to $236.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. Citigroup boosted their target price on Pioneer Natural Resources from $234.00 to $256.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 20th. Roth Mkm reissued a “buy” rating and set a $245.00 price objective on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in a research note on Friday, October 6th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $255.71.

Pioneer Natural Resources Stock Performance

Shares of PXD stock opened at $218.01 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $50.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.41 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $229.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $230.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.70. Pioneer Natural Resources has a one year low of $177.26 and a one year high of $257.76.

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The oil and gas development company reported $5.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.53 by $0.30. Pioneer Natural Resources had a net margin of 26.52% and a return on equity of 23.48%. The firm had revenue of $5 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.23 billion. As a group, equities analysts predict that Pioneer Natural Resources will post 21.24 EPS for the current year.

Pioneer Natural Resources Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 30th were given a dividend of $3.20 per share. This is an increase from Pioneer Natural Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.84. This represents a $12.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 29th. Pioneer Natural Resources’s payout ratio is currently 23.88%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Pioneer Natural Resources

In other Pioneer Natural Resources news, Director Maria S. Dreyfus sold 10,632 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $226.62, for a total transaction of $2,409,423.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,066 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $921,436.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

About Pioneer Natural Resources

Pioneer Natural Resources Company operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and gas. It has operations in the Midland Basin in West Texas. Pioneer Natural Resources Company was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Irving, Texas.

