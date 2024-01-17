Teacher Retirement System of Texas Buys 79,902 Shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its stake in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Free Report) by 46.7% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 250,937 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 79,902 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $24,233,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wright Investors Service Inc. grew its stake in Emerson Electric by 14.6% during the 3rd quarter. Wright Investors Service Inc. now owns 35,676 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,445,000 after buying an additional 4,549 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP grew its stake in Emerson Electric by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 20,081 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,939,000 after buying an additional 1,199 shares during the last quarter. IFG Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Emerson Electric during the 3rd quarter worth $207,000. First American Trust FSB grew its stake in Emerson Electric by 37.5% during the 3rd quarter. First American Trust FSB now owns 121,474 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $11,731,000 after buying an additional 33,118 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in Emerson Electric by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 573,454 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $55,378,000 after buying an additional 14,516 shares during the last quarter. 72.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE EMR opened at $93.24 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $53.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.07, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.34. Emerson Electric Co. has a twelve month low of $76.94 and a twelve month high of $100.62. The company has a current ratio of 2.75, a quick ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $91.95 and a 200 day moving average of $93.56.

Emerson Electric ( NYSE:EMR Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The industrial products company reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.30 by ($0.01). Emerson Electric had a return on equity of 11.78% and a net margin of 87.17%. The business had revenue of $4.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.20 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.53 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Emerson Electric Co. will post 5.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 17th were issued a dividend of $0.525 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 16th. This represents a $2.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.25%. This is a boost from Emerson Electric’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio is presently 9.16%.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com downgraded Emerson Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Citigroup dropped their price target on Emerson Electric from $112.00 to $109.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Stephens dropped their price target on Emerson Electric from $120.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Emerson Electric from $109.00 to $106.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on Emerson Electric from $105.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Emerson Electric has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $106.72.

In other news, Director Arthur F. Golden bought 3,000 shares of Emerson Electric stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $85.64 per share, with a total value of $256,920.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 97,504 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,350,242.56. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Arthur F. Golden bought 3,000 shares of Emerson Electric stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $85.64 per share, with a total value of $256,920.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 97,504 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,350,242.56. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Surendralal Lanca Karsanbhai purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 17th. The stock was bought at an average price of $88.20 per share, with a total value of $882,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 148,542 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,101,404.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and software company, provides various solutions for customers in industrial, commercial, and consumer markets in the Americas, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It operates in six segments: Final Control, Control Systems & Software, Measurement & Analytical, AspenTech, Discrete Automation, and Safety & Productivity.

