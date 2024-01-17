Teacher Retirement System of Texas Decreases Stock Position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas decreased its holdings in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Free Report) by 3.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,922,798 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 71,908 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in AT&T were worth $28,880,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Carmel Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in AT&T by 16,250.0% during the 3rd quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,635 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 1,625 shares during the period. FWL Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of AT&T in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Financial Freedom LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AT&T during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. V Square Quantitative Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AT&T during the second quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in AT&T in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.65% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

T has been the subject of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of AT&T from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on AT&T from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on AT&T from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 6th. Scotiabank upgraded AT&T from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $18.50 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, October 20th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on AT&T from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.68.

AT&T Stock Down 0.2 %

T opened at $16.44 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $117.55 billion, a PE ratio of -10.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.60. AT&T Inc. has a twelve month low of $13.43 and a twelve month high of $20.50. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $16.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08.

AT&T (NYSE:T – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The technology company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.02. AT&T had a positive return on equity of 16.26% and a negative net margin of 9.29%. The firm had revenue of $30.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.25 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.68 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that AT&T Inc. will post 2.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AT&T Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 10th will be paid a $0.2775 dividend. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.75%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 9th. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -72.08%.

AT&T Profile

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications and technology services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Communications and Latin America. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, and carrying cases and hands-free devices through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

Further Reading

